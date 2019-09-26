Anchor Bolt Capital LP Stake in Dana (DAN) Has Decreased by $22.98 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Phocas Financial Decreased Position as Valuation Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 1.88M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 869,222 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR ADJ EPS $2.75 TO $3.05, SAW $2.60-$2.90; 09/03/2018 – Dana Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN’s Driveline Division; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Truck, All-Wheel Drive and Electric Gearbox Technologies during Winter Test in Arjeplog, Sweden, Upper Penins; 22/03/2018 – DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUA; 19/03/2018 – GKN GKN.L SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS PLANS TO REJECT MELROSE MRON.L TAKEOVER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Leadership in Advancing Automotive Fuel Cell Stacks at Hannover Messe 2018; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates New Facility to Support Automakers with Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions in Yancheng, China; 09/03/2018 – Dana To Combine With Driveline Division Of U.K.’s GKN In Deal Valued At $6.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: DANA’S MERGER WITH GKN’S DRIVELINE CREDIT POSITIVE

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 6,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,643 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414,000, down from 15,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 9.90 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Inv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1,146 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 784 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt accumulated 69,356 shares. Cap Rech Glob Investors invested in 87.69 million shares or 1.33% of the stock. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 2.24% or 132,127 shares in its portfolio. Field And Main Bank holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 36,175 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability holds 1.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 193,420 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 218,800 shares. Campbell Newman Asset has invested 0.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rh Dinel Counsel has 1.94% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,850 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 19,157 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Ativo Management Ltd holds 18,811 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Karp Management reported 46,744 shares. Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.24% or 821,488 shares in its portfolio.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 22,236 shares to 55,272 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 53,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,788 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Systematic LP has 0.42% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 535,438 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 18,355 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). James has invested 0.43% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Bailard owns 21,800 shares. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 0% or 53,193 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Asset Management holds 11,058 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). State Street Corp holds 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 4.71M shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 641,399 shares. Clearbridge Limited Com invested in 81,826 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $120.88 million for 4.22 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 3.18M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $38.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 376,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).