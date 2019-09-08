Anchor Bolt Capital LP Raised Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) as Stock Value Rose; Masimo (MASI) Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $447,810

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 97,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 315,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, up from 218,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 2.93M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 31.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 7,011 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, down from 10,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $157.61. About 340,817 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 780,735 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx Hy Bd (HYG) by 66,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.29 million for 55.50 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Eam has 0.51% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Wellington Gp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 477,320 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 11,105 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 42,285 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt holds 7,011 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 3,924 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech Lp. Partnervest Advisory Limited accumulated 1,918 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 82,229 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 834,469 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Caprock Grp has 0.06% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 2,155 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank, New York-based fund reported 10,842 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 230,500 shares to 461,475 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 103,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,126 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Foster And Motley Incorporated holds 19,430 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc owns 4,743 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Us stated it has 963,032 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.68% or 1.41M shares. Burney invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.93 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.31% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 665,240 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 5,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 85,136 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.09% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.56% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Assetmark Incorporated invested in 7,585 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe Rusling holds 0.42% or 34,758 shares. 82,473 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.