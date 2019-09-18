Anchor Bolt Capital LP Raised Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 23.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp acquired 223,214 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 1.16 million shares with $44.67M value, up from 936,086 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $54.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 4.02 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULES FOR GM’S SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES WILL BE ASSEMBLED AT ITS BROWNSTOWN PLANT; 08/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @RamTrucks & @ChevyTruck’s Deep Discounts Signal an Old-Pickup Price War ‘Still room to up the ante’ $GM; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO OFFER $750 MLN TO GM KOREA; 13/03/2018 – DETROIT (Reuters) — General Motors Co President Dan Ammann said on Monday the automaker’s troubled South Korean operations can be a “sustainable, profitable business,” if unions and the South Korean government agree quickly on a restructuring; 07/03/2018 – Power Solutions International Features Alternative-Fuel GM Vehicles at 2018 Work Truck Show; 03/04/2018 – General Motors has decided to report U.S. sales at the end of each quarter instead of at the end of each month; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS TO BOOST PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 27/03/2018 – GM’S CADILLAC EXPECTING TO SET GLOBAL SALES RECORD IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ S.KOREAN UNION SAYS GM NEEDS TO OFFER LONG TERM PLAN TO GUARANTEE JOB SECURITY – UNION OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Net $1B

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 10,871 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 157,397 shares with $8.78 million value, down from 168,268 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $204.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 6.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.49 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Wisdomtree Asset Management Inc (DES) stake by 11,122 shares to 35,271 valued at $956,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard (VNQ) stake by 45,382 shares and now owns 455,049 shares. Ishares Etfs/Usa (CIU) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Arch Coal Inc stake by 89,222 shares to 257,687 valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 105,401 shares and now owns 30,771 shares. Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was reduced too.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “GM to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers in Canada: CNBC – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM commits to U.S. battery cell development – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM facing nationwide strike starting at midnight – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, GM, TWLO, MNST – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GM Strike Could Hurt Unionized Auto Haulers First – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

