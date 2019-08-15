Anchor Bolt Capital LP Raised By $6.72 Million Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding; Delta Apparel (DLA) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 44.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp acquired 97,419 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 315,543 shares with $21.91 million value, up from 218,124 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $32.11B valuation. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.05. About 1.68M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years

Delta Apparel Inc (DLA) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 19 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 18 sold and decreased their equity positions in Delta Apparel Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.75 million shares, down from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Delta Apparel Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 5.91% above currents $88.05 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $9800 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc owns 210,119 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Finance Gp Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Thomas White invested in 0.11% or 8,623 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 70,751 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.21% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.1% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Snow Mgmt Lp reported 930,008 shares stake. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Huber Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Goodman Fin owns 106,127 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 256,189 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Lc has 1.87% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Royal London Asset Limited reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Appoints New Prepared Foods Leader NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyson Kansas plant closed indefinitely following fire – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Facility to Boost Tyson Foods’ Automation and Robotics Efforts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 39,669 shares to 365,417 valued at $41.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 138,007 shares and now owns 1.99M shares. Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) was reduced too.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 10.09% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. for 603,141 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 127,328 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 68,719 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 33,830 shares.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 15,670 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Delta Apparel, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle basics and branded active wear apparel, headwear, and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $160.51 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Branded and Basics. It has a 21.59 P/E ratio. It provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including specialty stores, boutiques, department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S. military.

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delta Apparel Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delta Apparel Announces Reporting Date for Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Twst.com published: “Delta Apparel Inc.: Delta Apparel Announces Reporting Date for Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delta Apparel Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salt Life Lager Expanding Across Southeast NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.