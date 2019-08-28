Anchor Bolt Capital LP Raised Albemarle (ALB) Stake by $6.57 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 26,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 13.12 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 49.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 81,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 246,351 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, up from 165,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.3. About 1.04 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Albemarle Corp (ALB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Albemarle Corporation to host 2019 Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 5.07 million shares to 7.91 million shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 88,946 shares. Glenmede Na reported 7,335 shares. Carroll Assoc invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Barclays Plc reported 333,529 shares stake. First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 496 shares. 9,287 are owned by Bbva Compass Bank & Trust. National Bank Of The West invested in 0.36% or 37,273 shares. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 2,923 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa invested in 0.01% or 7,891 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc holds 0.33% or 28,426 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 32,498 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.03% or 13,695 shares. Sei Investments Co reported 135,488 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 92,123 shares. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 32,205 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,081 shares to 56,649 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De has 1.68 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. M Holdg Securities holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,537 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 10,156 shares. Washington Bancorp owns 33,888 shares. Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.13% or 6,125 shares. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 25,022 shares. Becker Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brown Advisory Securities Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 4,820 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate reported 306,668 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 1.92 million shares. Investment House Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 71,405 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Company owns 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 62,652 shares. Illinois-based First National Bank has invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Regions Corp invested in 0.26% or 418,115 shares.