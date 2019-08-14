Anchor Bolt Capital LP Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Trimmed by $7.12 Million as Share Value Rose; Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Share Value Rose While Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted Holding by $339,000

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 90,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 369,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.45 million, down from 459,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.56. About 2.67 million shares traded or 8.45% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO’s 2017 pay halved; chairman to step down; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 05/03/2018 – United Air Stumbles Again as Bonus Lottery Spurs Union Backlash; 24/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO forgoes 2017 bonus, board chairman to step down; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adjusted Capex $3.6B-$3.8B; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Traffic Up 5.7%; 22/05/2018 – United Airlines and The Private Suite Create a New Luxury Experience at Los Angeles International Airport; 07/05/2018 – United Airlines Increases to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Rallies as Pricing-Power Gains Ease Growth Fears

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 969,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Noodles & Company Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 597,788 shares traded or 31.71% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.89 million for 5.76 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

