Anchor Bolt Capital LP Position in Hess (HES) Boosted by $31.98 Million; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Lowered Stake by $2.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 19,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 24,662 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 44,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 532,505 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 150.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 533,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 887,137 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.43M, up from 354,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 2.30M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. 442 shares were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $25,079. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079. MCMANUS DAVID bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Checki Terrence J. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Shares for $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F. 442 shares were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 17,936 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 49,400 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 0.3% or 33,868 shares. 4,257 are held by 1St Source Bankshares. Franklin Res stated it has 224,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus accumulated 378 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 236 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management reported 69,555 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Mitchell Gru holds 3.45% or 53,827 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.14% or 1.22M shares. Primecap Mngmt Communication Ca owns 8.33M shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hess’ Strategic Focus Continues Paying Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Markets On Edge Over Trade War Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess: Expensive For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 2.74M shares to 885,646 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 95,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,759 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 11,237 shares to 120,693 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 67,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 0.05% stake. Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Arizona State Retirement System holds 68,923 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Clean Yield Group Inc invested 1.22% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 6,218 shares. 14,171 are owned by Frontier Management. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Godshalk Welsh Management holds 0.23% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 2,125 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 13,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 8,532 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. Somerset accumulated 66 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 15.07 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.