Anchor Bolt Capital LP Maintains Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM); Letko Brosseau & Associates Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $336,609

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73M, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 498,656 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – Bose Earns `Supplier of the Year’ Honors from General Motors; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO OFFER $750 MLN TO GM KOREA; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Retaining 80.4% Stake in GM Cruise; 12/04/2018 – Auto industry lawyers warn automated driving hype will be a legal matter; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27 -KDB chair; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – THIRD SHIFT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN SEPT. 2018; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL – ANNUALIZED NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 2.1 PCT OF AVERAGE RETAIL FINANCE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR VS 2.3 PCT; 23/04/2018 – TSN Hockey: BREAKING: @mnwild announce that the team is parting ways with Executive VP and GM Chuck Fletcher…; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea and union reach tentative wage deal

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, down from 514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $34.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.55. About 383,248 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Seattle Expansion as City Debates New Taxes; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 749,917 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $54.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,099 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citi: GM Truck Story Strong And Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Motors: Sell – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pence Boosts Hopes In Lordstown, Workhorse Stock With Comments On Idled GM Plant – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trade War Turnaround Sends Oil Soaring – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 244,918 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $146.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

