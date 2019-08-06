Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Its Holding in Vale S A (VALE) by $29.44 Million; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Increased Stake

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 952,634 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 98.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 41,497 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 10.83 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.97B, EST. $4.12B; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret; 18/04/2018 – ASHLAR DEVELOPMENT BUYS NICHOLS VALE COMMUNITY IN MT. JULIET; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 2021, 2022 BONDS; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS MAINTAINS EXPECTED IRON ORE OUTPUT OF 390 MLN TONNES IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,573 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 4.90 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank accumulated 2.95M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sei Invests Co owns 871,144 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 7,320 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nfc Investments Ltd Com holds 358,704 shares. Banque Pictet Cie invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Asset One Limited holds 419,728 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moon Ltd Liability accumulated 70,512 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct holds 1.32% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 31,866 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Voya Invest Management invested in 491,043 shares. Pggm Invests owns 762,002 shares.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $36.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,500 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 81,141 shares to 246,351 shares, valued at $20.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 533,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 887,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

