Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $3.59 Million as Share Price Declined; Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Homrich & Berg Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.75 Million

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 2.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 138,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 13.29M shares traded or 104.18% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 81,141 shares to 246,351 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 533,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 887,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.67 million for 15.17 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.1% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 198 shares. Usca Ria Lc accumulated 85,016 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 44,568 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs owns 100,747 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc reported 95,235 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested in 2.37% or 967,951 shares. Nordea reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Penn Mgmt Co Incorporated holds 0.18% or 24,130 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 60,425 shares. Verity Asset owns 0.58% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 19,313 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Company owns 40,721 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.67M shares stake. Gideon holds 15,577 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – GuruFocus.com” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 were reported by Syntal Cap Prtn Llc. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company has 1,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Finance Advisory Incorporated holds 1,454 shares. Bragg Financial reported 1.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chemical Commercial Bank holds 0.89% or 41,111 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chilton Llc reported 5.91% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fayez Sarofim Com holds 0.14% or 143,047 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 23,994 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bamco New York holds 0.06% or 69,128 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested 2.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “25 Stocks That Tanked After a Fed Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.25 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.