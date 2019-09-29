Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $11.38 Million; Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Position Lifted by Greenhaven Associates Inc

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 105,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 30,771 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, down from 136,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.61M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GERMANY CO-CHIEF SAYS STARTING TO TRANSFER SENIOR PEOPLE TO FRANKFURT DUE TO BREXIT; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 09/05/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Magic Johnson’s infrastructure firm has hired Goldman Sachs banker Andrew Kim; 14/03/2018 – The Bet That Undid Lloyd Blankfein At Goldman Sachs — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Goldman and Pimco Warm to Battered Corporate Bonds. Some, Anyway; 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving; 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high-growth companies at reasonable valuations; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Financial Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Company has 6,340 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 3,710 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Advisory Net Ltd stated it has 3,838 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 126,600 shares stake. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Co reported 7,042 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Limited owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,835 shares. Vanguard Group owns 0.07% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 17.70 million shares. Dana Invest Advisors reported 23,859 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gabelli Funds holds 108,528 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 0% or 10,853 shares. Captrust Financial accumulated 538 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 9,906 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.03% or 432,047 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 223,214 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $44.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 162,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) (NYSE:DHI) by 44,142 shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $366.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 67,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.90M shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) (NYSE:TMHC).