Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered By $1.38 Million Its Novagold Res (NG) Holding; Franklin Financial Services (FRAF)’s Sentiment Is 10

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Novagold Res Inc (NG) stake by 22.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 276,863 shares as Novagold Res Inc (NG)’s stock rose 55.81%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 980,234 shares with $5.79M value, down from 1.26 million last quarter. Novagold Res Inc now has $2.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 2.18M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days

Franklin Financial Services Corp (FRAF) investors sentiment increased to 10 in Q2 2019. It’s up 9.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 30 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 3 decreased and sold their holdings in Franklin Financial Services Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.46 million shares, up from 236,178 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Franklin Financial Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 30.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 56,020 shares to 163,232 valued at $13.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped Graftech Intl Ltd stake by 2.32M shares and now owns 3.47 million shares. Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) was raised too.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $152.94 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing.

