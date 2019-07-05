Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lifted By $1.39 Million Its Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Position; Calavo Growers (CVGW) Sentiment Is 1.01

Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 84 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 83 decreased and sold their stock positions in Calavo Growers Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 14.70 million shares, down from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Calavo Growers Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 61 Increased: 55 New Position: 29.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) stake by 4.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp acquired 115,692 shares as Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 2.62M shares with $33.07 million value, up from 2.50 million last quarter. Graphic Packaging Hldg Co now has $4.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 1.11 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It operates in three divisions: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. It has a 53.14 P/E ratio. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.19. About 98,474 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW)

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Calavo Growers Is Back On Track for a Record Year – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Calavo rides strong avocado demand to record quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. for 20,000 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 301,450 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 1.66% invested in the company for 273,050 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Llc has invested 1.65% in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 684,592 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 808,663 shares to 174,615 valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 103,205 shares and now owns 188,126 shares. Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Inc has invested 0.22% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 155,504 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.01% or 23,834 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.02% or 6.15 million shares. Parkside Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Lazard Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 679,105 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 18,850 shares. Dean Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 385,085 shares. 17,031 are held by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5.89 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 14,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 45,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 7.99M shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 2.04 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Group holds 1.24M shares.