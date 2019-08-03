Anchor Bolt Capital LP Increases Position in Albemarle (ALB); Maryland Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Stock Value Rose

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 283.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 44,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 60,065 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 15,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.02 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 49.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 81,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 246,351 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, up from 165,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 1.44M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Albemarle Announces Amendment to its Definitive Agreement with Mineral Resources Limited to Form Lithium Joint Venture in Western Australia – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LIT: Oversupply Concerns Continue To Weigh On Lithium Market Sentiment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 18,746 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 6,427 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 8,743 shares. Robecosam Ag has 2.3% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 7,335 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 6,200 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 1.38M are held by Jennison Associate Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 8,576 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 21,181 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 15,711 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Suntrust Banks holds 23,823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 5,475 shares.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.