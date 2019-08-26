Anchor Bolt Capital LP Increases Holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK); Barrett Asset Management Upped Its Position in Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) as Share Value Rose

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 115,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.07 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 2.23 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 160.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 23,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 38,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 14,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.24. About 1.11M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,397 shares to 7,512 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 39,669 shares to 365,417 shares, valued at $41.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

