Anchor Bolt Capital LP Increases Holding in Albemarle (ALB); Wex (WEX) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Trimmed Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 49.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 81,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 246,351 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20 million, up from 165,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 1.44M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $202.13. About 304,588 shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albemarle: Strong Lithium Growth Potential Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 2.26 million shares to 41,497 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 39,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,417 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Counsel owns 7,116 shares. Bangor Comml Bank, a Maine-based fund reported 9,436 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 207,097 shares. Zacks Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt reported 17,637 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus accumulated 194 shares. Natl Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 4,710 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 8,900 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,028 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 49,244 shares. Artisan Prtnrs L P, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Markel has invested 0.1% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Old National Bankshares In has 27,918 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 0.08% or 7,272 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K WEX Inc. For: Aug 01 – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wex, Inc. (WEX) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust owns 4,100 shares. Eaton Vance holds 2,038 shares. Janney Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 346,210 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Bath Savings Trust reported 0.66% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 330,378 were reported by Stephens Management Group Inc Lc. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associates has invested 0.67% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Optimum Advsr has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bluecrest Management Limited holds 2,932 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 35,468 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 4,419 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Mngmt Lc holds 2.15% or 570,063 shares. 4 were reported by Reilly Advsr Limited Liability. Martin Tn has invested 1.18% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Laurion Cap Lp owns 5,330 shares.