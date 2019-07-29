Anchor Bolt Capital LP Increased Its Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Position by $1.39 Million; Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Declined While Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lowered Stake by $978,614

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 115,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.62 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.07M, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 2.97M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 5,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,134 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.73M, down from 278,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.62M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 16.47 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon Company (RTN) CEO Tom Kennedy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

