Anchor Bolt Capital LP Holding In Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Was Has Upped; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Holding by $6.49 Million

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 7.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 115,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.07 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 745,423 shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 445,672 shares to 947,864 shares, valued at $28.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 433,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 915,065 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,150 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vang High Div Yld (VYM) by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.29 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.