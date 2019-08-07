Anchor Bolt Capital LP Holding in Albemarle (ALB) Has Boosted as Stock Declined; Family Management Maintains Stake in Facebook (FB)

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 49.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 81,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 246,351 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, up from 165,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.75 million shares traded or 21.81% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 14,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 12,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.61. About 11.17 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS FROM TODAY, PEOPLE WORLDWIDE WILL SEE MORE NEWS FROM LOCAL SOURCES COVERING THEIR CURRENT CITY, OTHER CITIES THEY CARE ABOUT- BLOG POST; 02/04/2018 – Snap jabbed at Facebook’s Russian interference troubles with a special Cyrillic filter that looked like a Facebook page; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio); 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg tangles with Congress on control of Facebook data; 19/03/2018 – Republican senator joins call for Facebook CEO to testify about data use; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook whistleblower oversaw project with Trudeau Liberals in 2016; 21/03/2018 – California Today: California Today: Facebook Under Fire, Yet Again; 23/03/2018 – Beijing has blocked many U.S. internet companies, like Facebook and Google, so they have very small businesses in the country; 20/03/2018 – Times Colonist: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower #ChristopherWylie in 2016: source…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 15,717 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Com holds 8,025 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fincl Management invested in 50 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd New York has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fil stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 5,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Com owns 21 shares. D E Shaw & Communications Inc reported 10,272 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co owns 0.05% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 110,391 shares. Korea owns 95,537 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited accumulated 372 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel accumulated 28,496 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 142,201 shares.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Albemarle Corporation to host 2019 Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LIT: Oversupply Concerns Continue To Weigh On Lithium Market Sentiment – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nevada Sunrise Announces Water Right Settlement Agreement with Albemarle Corporation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) 2.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 2.26 million shares to 41,497 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endowment Management LP holds 1.39% or 58,970 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has invested 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 12,110 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Hillhouse Mngmt Limited owns 305,197 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Halsey Ct has 2.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 89,187 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab invested in 1.98 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oarsman Cap Inc holds 0.2% or 2,492 shares in its portfolio. Wildcat Cap Limited Co accumulated 42,053 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,419 shares. Trust Advsr owns 6,002 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Nwi Management LP stated it has 300,000 shares. Scotia Cap invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 6,786 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,351 shares to 24,419 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,342 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.