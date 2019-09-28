Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $5.49 Million as Share Price Declined; Trex Company (TREX) Shareholder Aurora Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 45,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 320,013 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.79 million, down from 365,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.60 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 9,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 18,732 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 28,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 523,428 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Tru accumulated 0.46% or 280,110 shares. Pnc Ser Group invested in 180,642 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pggm stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 16,800 were accumulated by Cap Interest Ca. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 56,853 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability holds 2,435 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc has invested 1.51% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Seatown Pte Ltd has invested 1.85% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Qs Investors Ltd reported 25,049 shares stake. 10,994 are owned by Asset Mgmt Inc. Vanguard Grp holds 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 18.16 million shares. Sarl holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 18,183 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.77M for 6.12 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 223,214 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $44.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 533,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TREX’s profit will be $39.15M for 33.55 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Limited Co reported 11,182 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 40,493 shares. Shelton reported 10,993 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sei Investments accumulated 10,486 shares. Agf stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Florida-based Ruggie Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). World Investors reported 125,000 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 522,969 shares stake. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 68,070 shares stake. Alps Advsrs reported 5,332 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 384 shares. Prudential Fin reported 39,772 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 19,100 shares.