Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Raised Position in Hess (HES); Waters (WAT) Shareholder Keybank National Association Increased Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 150.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 533,080 shares as the company's stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 887,137 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.43 million, up from 354,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.86% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 3.43M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 118.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 3,356 shares as the company's stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 6,198 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 2,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 593,624 shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $85.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 230,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,475 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. MCMANUS DAVID bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Shares for $25,079 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. CHASE RODNEY F bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. Meyers Kevin Omar also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by Quigley James H.. 442 shares were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $25,079.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 159,487 shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $235.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

