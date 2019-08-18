Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $34.70 Million as Stock Declined; Home Depot Ord (HD) Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 654,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.40M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 855,960 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 101,889 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0.17% or 367,598 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants Corp reported 23,674 shares. The Delaware-based Westover Cap Advsr Lc has invested 1.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Buckingham Capital Inc reported 81,616 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Lc has 9,385 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co holds 0.37% or 12,902 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability holds 1.61% or 51,085 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,678 shares. Parametric Lc stated it has 3.72M shares. 13,153 were reported by Notis. North Star Mgmt owns 10,090 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Department holds 26,880 shares. Brown Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,074 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.20 million shares.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Berry Global Signs the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Berry Plastics Group (BERY) is Consider a Possible Rival Offer for RPC – StreetInsider.com” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RPC accepts Berry Global’s $4.37B takeover offer, beating Apollo – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.