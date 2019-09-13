Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lowered Hess (HES) Stake by $21.42 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Scharf Investments Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Cut by $7.72 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 340,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 547,062 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.78 million, down from 887,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 2.62M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 72,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.60M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $111.94. About 1.43M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% or 19,513 shares in its portfolio. James Inv Rech Inc owns 1,590 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 1,890 shares. Moreover, Cutter & Communications Brokerage has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,039 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sigma Planning reported 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guyasuta Investment Advsr stated it has 133,323 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. 162,571 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Tobam holds 1.24% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 207,047 shares. Alberta Mngmt Corporation reported 12,480 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 73 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 43,701 shares. Pension Serv owns 0.12% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 321,668 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $264.02M for 25.21 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 53 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York, New York-based fund reported 300 shares. 19,528 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shelton Management reported 4,926 shares. Atria Investments Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 66,981 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.12% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 83,035 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 2,945 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru Company. 2.60 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. 6.91 million are held by Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Co. 1.03 million are held by Kornitzer Capital Management Ks.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 59,228 shares to 213,545 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 184,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.