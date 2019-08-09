Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lifted Newmont Mng (NEM) Position by $13.82 Million; Investment Management Of Virginia Cut Holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by $327,732 as Share Price Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $180.51. About 1.43M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 394,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 893,521 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.96M, up from 498,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 8.44 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share – Junior Mining Network” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 192,437 shares to 401,075 shares, valued at $45.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 138,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.37 million for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 49,326 shares to 107,004 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 20,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Official Seeks To Calm Shippers’ Anxiety – Benzinga” with publication date: April 08, 2019.