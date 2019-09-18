Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lifted Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $24.08 Million; Walleye Trading Decreased Its Stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (Call) (ALSN) as Stock Value Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 423.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 394,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 487,826 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.81 million, up from 93,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 933,344 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (Call) (ALSN) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 36,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, down from 48,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 1.24M shares traded or 35.93% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Call) (NYSE:AMTD) by 22,000 shares to 39,700 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 64,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold ALSN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 105.47 million shares or 7.41% less from 113.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Investment Ser Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 7,587 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 121,533 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.25% or 357,900 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 102,998 shares. Natixis holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 351,367 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 7,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Numerixs Technology Inc owns 2,500 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Us State Bank De accumulated 0% or 12,696 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 49,367 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset stated it has 41,598 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Hillsdale Invest Management has 0.05% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $136.17 million for 10.31 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 45,404 shares to 320,013 shares, valued at $38.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 82,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 974,128 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.