Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Increased Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Lifted By $3.45 Million Its Cummins (CMI) Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 44.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp acquired 97,419 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 315,543 shares with $21.91M value, up from 218,124 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $33.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.87% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 2.48M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 39.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc acquired 22,000 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 78,400 shares with $12.38 million value, up from 56,400 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $24.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $153.73. About 970,230 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) owns 147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,198 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc holds 57,656 shares. Violich Management reported 0.54% stake. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Company holds 0.05% or 1,687 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri accumulated 9,498 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Stifel Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 226,805 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated reported 216,704 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,000 shares. Hl Serv Limited Liability Company invested in 35,569 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 1.38 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Fincl Corporation In accumulated 160 shares. 10,820 are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4,151 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Friday, May 31. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 1. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilsey Asset Mgmt reported 5.62% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). United Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 331,288 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.19M shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% or 2,972 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 8,882 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Pggm has 880,500 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Burney Co has 0.67% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 155,680 shares. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership reported 4.32% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has 10,349 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). New York-based Rothschild And Commerce Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.72% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 12,977 shares. Icon Advisers, Colorado-based fund reported 3,200 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Warrior Met Coal Inc stake by 445,672 shares to 947,864 valued at $28.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) stake by 5.07M shares and now owns 7.91 million shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Facility to Boost Tyson Foods’ Automation and Robotics Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.