Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Increased Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Stake; Mycio Wealth Partners Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Holding as Market Value Rose

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 394,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 893,521 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.96M, up from 498,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 5.71 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI) by 568,512 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 192,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,075 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 35,013 shares to 255,407 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 45,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.