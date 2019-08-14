Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Increased Albemarle (ALB) Stake; HELMER DIRECTIONAL DRILLING (EXLA) Shorts Lowered By 13.25%

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 49.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp acquired 81,141 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 246,351 shares with $20.20M value, up from 165,210 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $6.81B valuation. The stock decreased 6.08% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 1.76M shares traded or 26.80% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety

HELMER DIRECTIONAL DRILLING CORP (OTCMKTS:EXLA) had a decrease of 13.25% in short interest. EXLA’s SI was 294,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.25% from 339,700 shares previously. With 120,400 avg volume, 2 days are for HELMER DIRECTIONAL DRILLING CORP (OTCMKTS:EXLA)’s short sellers to cover EXLA’s short positions. It closed at $0.0019 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Helmer Directional Drilling Corp., an exploration stage, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $21,200. It focuses on gold, silver, copper, iron, rare earth minerals, and other exploitable resources. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has interests primarily in the Great Excelsior Mine that consists of 60 lode mining claims and is located in Whatcom County, the Mount Baker quadrangle, western Washington State.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 654,772 shares to 1.59 million valued at $85.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) stake by 5.07M shares and now owns 7.91M shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

