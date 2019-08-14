Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Decreased Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose, Ionic Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 58,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 42,269 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, down from 101,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $174.99. About 30,847 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 217,712 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 117,298 shares to 399,300 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soroban Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 1.82 million shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Com reported 9,434 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 158,175 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Coho Partners Ltd holds 0% or 1,108 shares. Pggm Invests stated it has 34,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Management Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,736 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 3,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,436 are held by Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Wesbanco Bank & Trust invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). U S Invsts owns 2,063 shares. 7,552 were reported by Community Bancshares Na. City Holding holds 0.56% or 10,641 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 87,389 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Communication owns 36,187 shares. Cambridge Advsr has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.85 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56,460 shares to 3,540 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares Euro (Call) by 339,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,100 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (Call) (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc accumulated 0.09% or 40,168 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 293 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 119,398 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 25,750 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Marlowe Prtnrs LP invested in 1.18M shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 21,907 shares. V3 Capital Mngmt Lp invested 1.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al owns 0.07% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 308,430 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma owns 181,870 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 368,054 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 51,788 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 35,560 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 173,460 shares.