Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position in American Airls Group (AAL) by $52.26 Million as Market Value Declined; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 4.25 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 93.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 118,099 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 2.55 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 95,423 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Llc holds 4,056 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 161,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Country State Bank has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hollencrest Capital has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 10,472 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1St Source Bancshares reported 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited owns 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 100,410 shares. New Jersey-based Reaves W H Commerce Inc has invested 0.6% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). United Fincl Advisers invested in 288,082 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Numerixs Invest Technologies has invested 0.23% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Connable Office Inc owns 34,438 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2,962 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 1,000 shares. 38,111 are owned by Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Street Corp invested in 0.04% or 14.20M shares. Raymond James And stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 17,473 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 0.01% or 59,232 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 6,893 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 130,414 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 300,000 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). At National Bank & Trust invested in 34,344 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 533,080 shares to 887,137 shares, valued at $53.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc New.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.57 million for 4.98 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820.