Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake; SUGARMADE (SGMD) Sellers Increased By 507.44% Their Shorts

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 42.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 134,429 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 181,114 shares with $14.62M value, down from 315,543 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $31.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 1.30 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities

SUGARMADE INC (OTCMKTS:SGMD) had an increase of 507.44% in short interest. SGMD’s SI was 73,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 507.44% from 12,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0125. About 1.79M shares traded. Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 8.70% above currents $85.79 stock price. Tyson Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TSN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Cleveland Cliffs Inc stake by 3.18 million shares to 3.63 million valued at $38.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 56,020 shares and now owns 163,232 shares. Mcdermott Intl Inc (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37 million for 12.92 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in marketing and distributing paper products derived from non-wood sources. The company has market cap of $8.52 million. The firm produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, including double poly paper, disposable, clear, plastic cold, paper coffee, yogurt, and ice cream cups, as well as cup lids, cup sleeves, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other products for quick service restaurant industry. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the distribution of paper made from reclaimed sugarcane fiber.

