Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding by $3.23 Million as Share Value Rose; Pioneer Investment Management Cut Holding in Sealed Air New (SEE) as Shares Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 40,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 107,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 147,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 3.04 million shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 64,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 179,371 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 244,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 2.17M shares traded or 75.76% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 366,745 shares to 723,645 shares, valued at $54.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 60,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.46% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 28,364 shares. Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.08% or 4,045 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 18.73 million shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 120,424 shares. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Northpointe Ltd Company stated it has 24,831 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 266,217 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Co reported 0.05% stake. Shelton Capital stated it has 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Howe And Rusling holds 1% or 71,426 shares. Davenport And Com Limited Liability Corp owns 693,294 shares. Bangor Bancshares reported 16,105 shares stake. 4,597 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il holds 138,445 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio.