Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake by $29.00 Million; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Rose, Parthenon Has Upped by $558,138 Its Position

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 66.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 669,636 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.38M, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 7.66M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm holds 0.32% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 839,721 shares. Pitcairn holds 18,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 1.52M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Quantbot Lp has 0.28% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 123,193 shares. 14,406 are owned by Amica Mutual Ins. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Of Vermont invested in 252 shares. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,650 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.26% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 32,024 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.35% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 1.09M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.11% or 976,653 shares. Sailingstone Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 50,296 shares to 296,647 shares, valued at $20.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 467,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723 on Friday, August 16.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,725 shares to 192,452 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

