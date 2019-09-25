Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted Its Pretium Res (PVG) Holding by $1.85 Million as Stock Value Rose; Gm Advisory Group Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Position by $1.89 Million; Stock Rose

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 184,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72M, up from 885,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 2.37M shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 5.13M shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 10,615 shares to 355,229 shares, valued at $20.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Citizens Fincl Bank accumulated 3,419 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 22,803 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 2.64 million shares. Pitcairn Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,886 shares. Guardian Capital LP invested 0.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,921 shares. Cornerstone invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Focused Investors Ltd Company stated it has 1.32M shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,837 shares. Westchester Capital invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. Haverford Svcs has 7,531 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Management has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,205 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.20 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

