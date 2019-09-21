Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Timken Co (TKR) as Share Price Declined; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Position by $4.06 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 44,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 226,295 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.98 million, down from 270,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $90.77 lastly. It is up 18.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 59,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The hedge fund held 213,545 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.96M, up from 154,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 710,152 shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Timken Increases Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). First Dallas Secs has 2.09% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 25,736 shares. Scout Invs Inc reported 452,290 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 228 were accumulated by Knott David M. Ami Investment Mgmt holds 1.17% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 24,735 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 29,951 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated holds 28,626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next Financial accumulated 3,175 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 5,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 98,087 shares. Synovus Financial holds 49 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.49M for 13.92 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 165,578 shares to 556,064 shares, valued at $104.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novocure Ltd. by 40,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Strategic Education Inc..

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 35,896 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $36.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 98,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,345 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TKR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 56.45 million shares or 0.55% less from 56.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 340 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 80 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 43,671 shares. Next Fin Inc owns 11 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0.01% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 16,700 shares. 27,742 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 146,778 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Charter Tru Co holds 37,262 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 5,412 shares. Mondrian Invest Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 84,661 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,216 activity.