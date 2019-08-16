Anchor Bolt Capital LP Decreased Its Holding in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) by $5.07 Million; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lifted Position in Gold Resource (GORO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gold Resource Corp (GORO) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 170,839 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, up from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gold Resource Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.245. About 305,909 shares traded. Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:GORO) has declined 45.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GORO News: 19/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Increases Gold Reserves by 135% Announcing Maiden Mineral Reserve for lsabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 15/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Receives Final Permit and Board Approval for lsabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corp Acquires County Line Gold Property in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada; 01/05/2018 – Gold Resource 1Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 08/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Updated Mineral Reserve Substantially Increases Oaxaca Mining Unit’s Mine Life; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gold Resource Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GORO); 26/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Declares March Monthly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 24/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Declares May Monthly Dividend

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 5.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 7.91M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 12.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.0045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4732. About 2.08M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11,846 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $91.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 41,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

More notable recent Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gold Resource Corporation Commences Gold Processing at Isabella Pearl – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gold Resource Corporation Achieves Eighth Consecutive Profitable Year Reporting $9.3 Million Net Income, $0.16 Per Share, Provides 2019 Production Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gold Resource Corporation Expands Arista Mine Drilling 16.95 Meters of 6.21 g/t Gold and Discovers New Mineralized Southwest Veins – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gold Resource Corporation Appoints Kimberly Perry as Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Resource Corporation Declares February Monthly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $88,563 activity. Patterson Gregory A bought 8,000 shares worth $23,730.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GORO shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 27.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 26.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 142,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Llc invested in 0.01% or 31,525 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 225,698 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) for 340,460 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 83,936 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 148 shares. 3.58M were accumulated by Blackrock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) for 3,896 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 342,130 shares. State Street reported 1.17 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset holds 0.01% or 66,064 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Jpmorgan Chase owns 192,908 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 66,948 shares. Gru One Trading LP owns 0% invested in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) for 17,685 shares.