Anchor Bolt Capital LP Decreased Crown Holdings (Call) (CCK) Holding by $67.80 Million as Shares Rose; Cree (CREE) Share Value Declined While Iridian Asset Management Has Cut by $48.88 Million Its Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (CCK) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 93,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $62.77. About 981,928 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 857,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.73 million, down from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 1.26 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $33.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 243,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $215.45M for 10.00 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 520,728 shares to 3.82M shares, valued at $106.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 29.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

