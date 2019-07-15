Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cut Stake in United Rentals (Call) (URI) by $64.81 Million as Stock Value Declined; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stake by $27.11 Million; Stock Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (URI) by 95.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 568,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 593,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 170,671 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00M, down from 6.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 48,402 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 36.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days

Analysts await Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CORT’s profit will be $20.67M for 14.79 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated â€“ CORT – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corcept Therapeutics beats by $0.09, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corcept sees Q4 revenue below consensus; shares down 3% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 139,501 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Wealth Architects Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 15,860 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 8.37 million shares or 4.68% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 13,627 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Blume reported 700 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 43,953 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 154,188 are owned by Aqr Ltd Liability Corp. Sei Invests has 31,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Consonance Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). The Iowa-based Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc has 0.14% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 116,700 shares. Globeflex LP reported 10,000 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $75.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 8.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Attention Long-Term Investors: So Bad They’re Good – 3M, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals, Inc. (URI) CEO Michael Kneeland on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.08% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 131 shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Secor Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.07% or 134,588 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 36,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pointstate Capital LP has 1.11% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 490,277 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca, a California-based fund reported 16,622 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.27% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.01% or 401,794 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Financial Bank Na stated it has 15,217 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,386 shares to 936,086 shares, valued at $34.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).