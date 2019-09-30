Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cut Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $5.49 Million; Viacom New Cl A (VIA) Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Lowered Its Position by $2.25 Million

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl A (VIA) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 66,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.72 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 99,271 shares traded or 29.96% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) has risen 2.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 45,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 320,013 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.79 million, down from 365,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.52M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cruise line reveals plans for $110M ship remodel – South Florida Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 394,726 shares to 487,826 shares, valued at $29.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 2.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Comm Ltd Co invested in 2,998 shares. Korea Invest Corp owns 452,100 shares. Kepos Capital LP accumulated 7,815 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 10,994 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Seatown Pte Limited reported 1.85% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Telemus Limited Co reported 52,641 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 21,868 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comm Financial Bank has 5,190 shares. 18,828 were accumulated by Hartford Investment. Glenmede Na holds 924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset owns 151,982 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 59,203 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 995,221 shares. Bluestein R H And Com has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.77 million for 6.12 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google launches subscription service for select apps and games – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zosano Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “iRhythm Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Advent takeover deal for Cobham backed by most shareholders -FT – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEO ‘disappointed’ with stock reaction to ViacomCBS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold VIA shares while 177 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 297.05 million shares or 4.70% less from 311.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) for 11,130 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 10,460 shares. Permit Lc invested in 285,600 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) for 54 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.05% in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). James Inv Research reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% stake. Strs Ohio reported 983,377 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc reported 12,570 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 6,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn accumulated 8 shares. Majedie Asset holds 0.39% or 170,449 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 56,973 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Kbw Regl Bkg (KRE) by 83,425 shares to 128,425 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 632,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO).