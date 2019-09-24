Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cut Its American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Stake; 4 Analysts Bullish Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)

Among 4 analysts covering Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tesco PLC has GBX 315 highest and GBX 275 lowest target. GBX 291.25’s average target is 21.56% above currents GBX 239.6 stock price. Tesco PLC had 35 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 280 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 30. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, June 12. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 315 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. See Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) latest ratings:

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) stake by 67.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.48 million shares as American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 711,470 shares with $9.08M value, down from 2.20M last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In now has $840.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 2.91M shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B

The stock decreased 0.33% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 239.6. About 13.61M shares traded. Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company has market cap of 23.47 billion GBP. The firm also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has a 17.62 P/E ratio. It has activities in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold Tesco PLC shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,000 were accumulated by Fire Group Inc. Moreover, Capwealth Limited Liability Com has 0.66% invested in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) for 42,305 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 16,701 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 60,604 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 12,990 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 7,028 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 375,253 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 111,916 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Mariner Llc holds 0.03% or 25,976 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd has 0.05% invested in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Catalyst Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 8,300 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.06% or 42,785 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj has invested 0.05% in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold AXL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Commerce has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Redwood Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.11 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 60,025 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.46M shares. Ckw Financial Group invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 215,333 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 174 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Company has 0.47% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 116,548 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel stated it has 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 22,049 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 207,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Keane Group Inc stake by 745,756 shares to 1.01 million valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2. It also upped Graftech Intl Ltd stake by 2.32M shares and now owns 3.47 million shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.