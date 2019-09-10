Anchor Bolt Capital LP Boosted Its Stake in Hess (HES) by $31.98 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Price Declined, Holder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Holding

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 150.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 533,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 887,137 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.43 million, up from 354,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 3.22 million shares traded or 11.94% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 7,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 62,335 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 54,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 1.13 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S MONITORING SOUTH AMERICA FOR POTENTIAL ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. The insider Young Ray G bought $124,899.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Verity Limited Company has 0.53% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 1St Source Savings Bank invested in 8,840 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Raymond James Trust Na owns 7,848 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atria Limited holds 0.02% or 18,876 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Kempen Nv holds 4,327 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 101,026 shares. Farmers Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 635 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 226,362 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moors Cabot Incorporated stated it has 13,622 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 22,363 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 142,410 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 4,274 shares to 5,482 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 20,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,332 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Meet 3 Companies that Are Shaping the Future of Food – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADM planning to seek early retirements, may cut jobs – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hess: A Look At 1H19 Of The Overvalued Outperformer – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 95,598 shares to 269,759 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 5.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.91M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 5,100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ancora Advisors Lc, Us-based fund reported 3,582 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 2.86 million shares. Natl Pension Ser invested in 330,033 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.22M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 3,871 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 47,272 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Sg Americas Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 870 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability owns 44,916 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 45,110 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 1.43M shares.