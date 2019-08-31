Anchor Bolt Capital LP Boosted American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Stake; Hillman Co Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.23 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 244.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43 million, up from 637,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 2.14M shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Crainsdetroit.com which released: “Automaker, supplier stocks slide after China’s retaliatory tariff threat, Trump’s increase – Crain’s Detroit Business” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Beyond Meat leads consumer gainers; Fabrinet leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “American Axle stock dives after dismal earnings report – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Types Of Risks That Punish American Axle’s Share Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 230,500 shares to 461,475 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 5.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.91M shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.