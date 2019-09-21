Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Since Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1701.50 N/A -3.26 0.00

Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Zogenix Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Zogenix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$12 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 371.51%. Meanwhile, Zogenix Inc.’s consensus price target is $58.75, while its potential upside is 41.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.