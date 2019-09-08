Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and XBiotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 466.80%. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 47.56% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 18.9%. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.