Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.43 N/A -3.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Vaxart Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential is 480.91% at a $14 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 34.2%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 23.87%. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.