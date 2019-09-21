Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.09 N/A -2.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 371.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

Summary

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.