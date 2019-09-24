Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

This is a contrast between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.77 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a 343.62% upside potential and an average target price of $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 61.9% respectively. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.