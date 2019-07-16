Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

This is a contrast between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 35.97 N/A -5.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 225.58%. Competitively the average price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, which is potential 29.73% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders are 23.87%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 9.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.