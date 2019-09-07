Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 466.80% and an $14 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 7.5%. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.