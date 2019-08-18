Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

We are comparing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 490.72% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with average price target of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 3 of the 5 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.